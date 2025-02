Imamul gay Muhsin Hendricks Foto: Profimedia Imam Muhsin Hendricks gets ready for the start of the Jumu'ah prayer at the Inner Circle Mosque, in Wynberg, on September 2, 2016, in Cape Town. Friday prayers at the People's Mosque in Cape Town looks like any other around the Islamic world, except in this South African city the imam is openly gay and the teaching promotes homosexual rights. It is a stance that provokes outrage from many Muslims, but Muhsin Hendricks has built up a small, loyal congregation by helping worshippers try to reconcile their sexuality and their religion. In 1996 Hendricks founded "The Inner Circle", a support group for Muslims living in Cape Town who felt rejected due to their sexual orientation, which led to him setting up the mosque five years ago.,Image: 298639687, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY RORY SHELDON, Model Release: no