epa07939151 Protesters attend a demonstration against government in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2019. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on 21 October announced a series of economic measures adopted by the government which approved the 2020 budget after five days of massive protests against the regime. The new budget did not include any new taxes which originally sparked protests, and wages of ministers, parliament members and current and former senior officials have been decreased by 50 percent. After the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave a speech in which he presented the reform plan, but the demonstrators declared their rejection of the promises and declared the continuation of the demonstrations and the closure of roads until the resignation of the government and parliament and held new parliamentary elections. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER