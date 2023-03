Violențe în Grecia, după accidentul feroviar cu 57 de morți. Manifestanții au aruncat cu pietre și cocktailuri Molotov în poliție

epa10499343 A protester shouts slogans during a protest march in Athens, Greece, 2 March 2023, over the deadly train crash in central Greece. The death toll of the train collision that occurred on the Athens-Thessaloniki line has risen to 57, Hellenic Police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday evening, while 48 people are still in hospital. The death toll of the train collision that occurred on the Athens-Thessaloniki line has risen to 57, Hellenic Police spokesperson confirmed 02 March evening, while 48 people are still in hospital. The collision occurred late on Tuesday 28 February night near Tempi in central Greece between a passenger train travelling north and a freight train travelling south on the same line. A station master in the central Greek city of Larissa has been detained over the accident. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS