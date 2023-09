North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting on September 13, 2023 at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region, Russia. The talks between the two leaders could lead to a weapons deal as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin his country's "unwavering support" for Russia's "sacred fight". Kim said that North Korea will "always stand with Moscow" in its "fight against imperialism.". Photo by POOL/ UPI / Profimedia Images