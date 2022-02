(210705) -- JIUQUAN, July 5, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, July 5, 2021. China sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday morning.,Image: 619611820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia