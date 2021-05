(FILES) This file photo taken on April 29, 2021 shows a Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province. A large segment of the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported on May 9, 2021 citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.,Image: 609995356, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: China OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia