epa09355665 The new Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, participates in the inauguration ceremony of the new Haitian government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 20 July 2021. Former Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced on Monday his resignation from government in favor of Henry, who had been appointed prime minister by President Jovenel Moise just before his death, although he will remain in the new executive as chancellor. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard