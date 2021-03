epa09072785 (FILE) - BILD Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt attends the charity summer party 'Ein Herz fuer Kinder' (A Heart for Children) in Berlin, Germany, 24 June 2019 (reissued 13 March 2021). Reichelt on 13 March 2021 asked the board of BILD tabloid's publishing house Axel Springer SE to put him on leave from his post as BILD editor-in-chief while a compliance investigation against Reichelt is underway, the publishing house confirms. The move comes after growing concerns over Reichelt's alleged misbehaviour towards female co-workers, which he denies. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER