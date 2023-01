26.01.2021 Journalist and member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maria Butina holds a placard reading "The high-security free speech area. #we don't leave a man behind" during a single-person picket against the persecution of Baltnews and Sputnik journalists in Latvia, in front of Latvian embassy in Moscow, Russia. On December 2020, several Russian-speaking Latvian stringers who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, had their apartments searched and were prohibited from leaving the country on suspicion of breaking the EU sanctions. Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia are connected to Rossiya Segodnya information agency.