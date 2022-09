From left, Britain's Prince William, Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III, before Privy Council members in the Throne Room during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.,Image: 721314086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: King Charles III,Prince William