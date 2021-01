January 12, 2021, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: A nurse vaccinates Dr. Lara Gutiérrez at the facilities of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, in Madrid, (Spain), on January 12, 2021. Today is the third day that vaccines are being administered at this hospital after the heavy snowfall caused by the 'Filomena' storm delayed the vaccination campaign for health workers in more than a dozen hospitals in the region. In addition, Vox has proposed that the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital be used for ''mass vaccination'' against coronavirus, not just for health professionals...12 JANUARY 2021;VACCINE;COVID;ISABEL ZENDAL..Eduardo Parra / Europa Press..01/12/2021 (Credit Image: © Eduardo Parra/Contacto via ZUMA Press)