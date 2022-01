epa09482663 Passengers arrive at the Jose Marti International Airport and the PCR test to detect COVID-19 is carried out after traveling on the first flight of the World2Fly airline on the Madrid-Havana route, of the Spanish hotel multinational Iberostar, in Havana, Cuba, 22 September 2021. The flight opens after the announcement of the reopening of 16 hotels on the island, which will progressively reopen its borders from 15 November. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa