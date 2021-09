epa08430330 Terrace of a coffeeshop in the historic center of Lisbon, on the first day after relief from emergency measures due to covid-19, Portugal, 18 May 2020. On 15 May, the government approved new measures that come into force on 18 May, including the resumption of visits to users of old people's homes, the reopening of creches, face-to-face classes for the 11th and 12th grade and the reopening of some street shops, cafes, restaurants, museums, monuments, and palaces. The return of the community religious ceremonies is planned for 30 May and the opening of the beaches for 06 June. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO