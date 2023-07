July 16, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, India: Manipur policemen stand guard during a road blockade by women's activist group Meira Paibi near Singjamei neighbourhood in Imphal during the demonstration. The Meira Paibis are Meitei women who come from all sections of society in the Imphal Valley, are widely respected, they have a strong moral force. ''Meira'' means ''light'' and ''Paibi'' means ''woman''. These women are part of a unique movement called ''Meira Paibi'' that emerges in Manipur. and they have protested against various problems such as social injustices, human rights violations, violence and discrimination.,Image: 790003090, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no