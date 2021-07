This picture taken on October 29, 2016 shows Slavi Trifonov performing during a concert as part of his campaigning for a referendum on political issues in Sofia. Exit polls suggest on April 4, 2021 that a new populist group, There is Such a Nation, led by sharp-tongued talk show host and Borisov critic Slavi Trifonov, has won around 17 percent, neck-and-neck with the traditional main opposition Socialist party. The centre-right GERB party of outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has come first in parliamentary elections with around 25 percent of the vote, according to exit polls published on Sunday evening after polls closed. With new populist and anti-government protest parties also doing better than expected, Borisov will however face a tough or even impossible task cobbling together a coalition, analysts said.,Image: 603471064, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia