epa09782316 European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at a press conference during a Special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. President of the European Council has urgently convened a special meeting of the European Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL