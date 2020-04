epa08367483 Police join in a 'Clap for the NHS' in Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, 16 April 2020. 'Clap For Our Carers' is an initiative started by Annemarie Plas where members of the public at 8pm on Thursday give a round of applause for key workers, particularly NHS staff on the frontline treating patients with coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA