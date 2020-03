epa08290914 A member of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit of the Mayor's Office of San Salvador works during a sanitation campaign at the administrative offices of the Mayor's Office of San Salvador, El Salvador, 12 March 2020. El Salvador has been in quarantine since 11 March after an announcement by President Nayib Bukele, who also prohibited the entry of foreigners for 21 days to prevent the entry and spread of the coronavirus. The executive decree also establishes the suspension of classes across the country and the prohibition of crowds over 500 people such as concerts and soccer games. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA