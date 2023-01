A picture taken during a press tour organized by the Donetsk Regional Office together with the Kharkiv Media HUB shows destroyed Russian military equipment in the recently recaptured city of Lyman, Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine, 11 October 2022 (issued 12 October 2022), amid Russia's invasion. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the east and northeast of the country in counterattacks. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV