BREATHTAKING footage taken from the International Space Station shows the mighty view of our universe in all its glory. The timelapse video, taken by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet before his return to Earth, shows millions of stars against the inky blackness of space. While on board the ISS as part of the European Space Agency, Thomas also took photos of the beauty of space - including a snap of what auroras on Earth look like from above. Some of his other photos show what the ISS itself looked like as he left it, and what the Earth looks like in front of a starry background. Thomas became the first French astronaut to be in command of the ISS, undertaking Mission Alpha - maintaining and repairing the station. ESA/mediadrumimages.com,Image: 642365398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia