FILED - 09 May 2022, Russia, Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) watches the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II at Red Square in central Moscow. Despite a recent incident in which two drones were shot down over the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the annual May 9 military parade on Red Square as planned. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa