epa05201457 A file image dated 27 June 2008 showing a SAS airplane at Frankfurt airport, Germany. Scandinavian airline SAS on 08 March 2016 reported a first quarter net loss of 246 million kronor (29 million dollars), but said it more than halved its losses compared to a year ago. Cost-cutting measures and lower fuel costs helped stem the flow of red ink. A year ago, the net loss totalled 640 million kronor. Revenue in the November 2015 to January 2016 period was 8.27 billion kronor, down from 8.3 billion kronor a year ago. The first quarter is traditionally its weakest. The airline - whose main owners are the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden - is facing stiff competition from low-cost carriers such as Norwegian Air Shuttle. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN