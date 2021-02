6226254 21.04.2020 Doctors are pictured during surgery at the regional infectious diseases hospital in Irkutsk, Russia. In the Irkutsk regional hospital, over the period of a year-and-a-half, 21 liver transplants and 35 kidney transplants were performed. The hospital is in the TOP 10 among Russian clinics in terms of the number of successfully performed internal organ transplants. Kirill Shipitsin / Sputnik