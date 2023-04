A picture taken during a trip organized by the Ukrainian interior ministry showing Ukrainian servicemen near the remains of a Russian helicopter at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 05 May 2022. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK