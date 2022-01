TIANJIN, Jan. 26, 2022 -- Huang Xinyi (L) registers the information of residents in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 20, 2022. Tianjin launched its fourth citywide COVID-19 nucleic acid testing at 6 a.m. on Jan. 20. Doctor Huang Xinyi, who participated in the citywide nucleic acid testing for the second time, was in charge of the testing site of Guanyun Primary School in Hedong District of Tianjin, together with seven colleagues. Born in Kaohsiung of southeast China's Taiwan, Huang Xinyi came to Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2003 to study traditional Chinese medicine. After receiving her doctorate at Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2015, she became a doctor in the infection department of Tianjin Third Central Hospital. Although the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Tianjin caused by the Omicron variant has been curbed effectively, many front-line health workers are still on duty. Huang Xinyi will stick to her post like many other medical staff during the Spring Festival this year. "This will be my third Spring Festival in the mainland. I will work hard in the new year." Huang Xinyi said, "I hope that the epidemic will soon pass and I can reunite with my parents next Spring Festival.",Image: 656494898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia