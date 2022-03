epa09809876 A handout photo made available by Estonian Prime Minister Office shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference after their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, 08 March 2022. Antony Blinken pays a visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to discuss Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and assistance to Ukraine, the security situation in Europe and the reinforcement of NATO's defense capabilities in the Baltic States, including U.S. military presence in the region. EPA-EFE/RAIGO PAJULA / ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES