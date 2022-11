MÜNSTER, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, British Secretary for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, the Deputy Chairperson for the African Union Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Kenya's Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua have taken seat for a working session at a G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting at the Historical City Hall on November 4, 2022 in Munster, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Münster, Munster, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany - 04 Nov 2022,Image: 735322201, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no