epa04804276 Finnish Army armoured vehicle during amphibious operations as part of NATO 'Baltops 2015' exercises at the Central Air Force Training ground in Ustka, northern Poland, 17 June 2015. Over 5,000 troops and as many as 49 ships, 61 aircraft, one submarine and a combined amphibious landing force participate in the annual NATO 'Baltops 2015' naval exercises in Poland, which are held from 09 to 19 June 2015. Soldiers from Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the UK, the US, Turkey, Belgium, Norway, Canada, Germany, as well as NATO partners Finland, Sweden and Georgia, take part in annually recurring multinational exercises designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, as well as demonstrate resolve of allied and partner forces to defend the Baltic region. EPA/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT