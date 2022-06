epa10028375 Barley grain at a magazine in Odesa area, Ukraine, 22 June 2022. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said in its 10 June note assessing the risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine that 'the current war raises concerns over whether crops will be harvested. It has already led to the closures of ports and oilseed crushing operations, affecting products intended for the export markets'. These are taking a toll on the country's exports of grains and vegetable oils. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STR