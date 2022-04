Soldat ucrainean, fotografiat plângând în fața unei gropi comune din Bucha

April 5, 2022, Bucha, Ukraine: Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. April 2022. Bucha, Ukraine. Scenes of death and destruction in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region of Ukraine which was recently liberated from the Russians.,Image: 680266950, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * China, France, Italy, Spain, Taiwan and UK Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia