November 30, 2022: Elon Musk is seen through an Apple logo in this illustration photo. The revamped Blue Twitter subscription might not be available as in-app purchase on Apple devices when it eventually relaunches. The decision presumably was made so that Twitter can dodge Apple's 30 percent cut of App Store purchases. While Musk is publicly tweeting his displeasure with Apple, it appears he wants to avoid having to pay Apple's fees.,Image: 741299365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France Rights OUT *, Model Release: no