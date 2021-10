epa08993603 A boat in traditional wood plank style is presented at the Slavs and Vikings? Center on the Wolin island, northwestern Poland, 07 February 2021. Visitors at the Slavs and Vikings' Center can learn about how people lived and worked in the European Middle Ages from the 8th to the 10th century. A yearly three-days festival in Wolin, located on the island in the Baltic Sea off the Polish coast, celebrates the Slavic and Viking culture with medieval contests, battle simulations, historic weapon shows and markets. This year's 'Festival of Slavs and Vikings' at Jomsburg Center in Wolin is planned to be held from 30 July to 01 August 2021, if the pandemic situation allows, they said on their website. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI POLAND OUT