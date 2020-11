July 13, 2020, New York, USA: (NEW) Times Square is gradually getting back to normal. July 13, 2020, New York, USA: A billboard sign at Times Square says “Welcome Back NYC” shows that things are starting to get back to normal in the city and there is a little more movement of people at Times Square after the lockdown that hit the city because of Covid-19 pandemic...Credit: Niyi Fote /Thenews2 (Credit Image: © Niyi Fote/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire)