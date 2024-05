April 26, 2023, San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines: A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System known as a HIMARS fires rockets during a live fire event at Balikatan 23 joint training with Philippine Marines at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, April 26, 2023 in San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. (Credit Image: © Sgt. Samuel Fletcher/Us Marines/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)