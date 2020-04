March 31, 2020, Los Angeles, CA, United States of America: Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly has his temperature read as part of a COVID-19 screening prior to a tour of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy docked at the Los Angeles World Cruise Center March 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image: © Natalie Byers/U.S. Navy/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire)