A picture taken during a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi to Enerhodar organised by the Russian military shows a general view of the first reactor of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 29 March 2023. According to Ukrainian national nuclear energy company Energoatom, 'Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, talk to the staff working there, and act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the IAEA’s permanent mission, which has been at the ZNPP since September 2022.' EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY