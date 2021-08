epa09428881 Afghans try to reach the airport after the Taliban announced they wouldn't allow access any longer, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 August 2021. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference on 24 August, that evacuation must be completed by August 31 and they will not allow Afghans to go to the airport from now on. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM