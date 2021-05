March 31, 2021 - Indian Ocean - The Royal Australian Navy fleet replenishment ship HMAS Sirius (O 266) refuels the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 31, 2021. Bunker Hill is part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navys largest forward-deployed fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (Credit Image: © Casey Scoular/U.S. Navy/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)