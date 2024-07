Israeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on May 27, 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a "shooting incident" occurred "on the Egyptian border," after Israeli media reported an exchange of fire erupted between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers at the Rafah crossing on Monday. The Egyptian army announced on Monday the killing of a border guard at the Rafah border area with the Gaza Strip in a shooting incident. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM