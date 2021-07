(210720) -- QINGDAO, July 20, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows the rolling-off-production-line ceremony of China's new maglev transportation system in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China's new high-speed maglev train rolled off the production line on Tuesday. It has a designed top speed of 600 km per hour -- currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally. The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. It has been self-developed by China, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit, according to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.,Image: 622320358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia