epa03824175 A photo made available on 14 August 2013 shows trains of the German railways company 'Deutsch Bahn' (DB) approaching the Central Station in Frankfurt Main, Germany, on 13 August 2013. The German railways company DB is in the focus of wide criticism for their mismanagement of a crisis at central station in Mainz, Germany, where train traffic had to be limited due to coinciding cases of sickness and vacations of employees at the local railway control center. EPA/BORIS ROESSLER