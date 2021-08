epa09326246 Security wall that was built by the government to prevent illegal crossings near Gurbulak Border gate in Dogubeyazit district in Agri city, eastern province of Turkey, at the Iranian border, 04 June 2021. The crossings along the nearly-600 km border between Turkey and Iran are protected by a 144 km concrete wall, a barbed-wire-topped barrier that still cannot stop hundreds of youngsters fleeing from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran every year to leave conflict, violence, and despair behind in search for a better life. In the last 10 years, Turkey has become one of the most important countries on the migrants' route to Europe. The country is home to one of the largest refugee populations in the world, especially Syrians. As of 28 April 2021, the number of registered Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey increased by 4,396 compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 3.6 million. Nearly half of them are minors. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) states that as of 2019, there were 5,678,800 refugees and irregular migrants in Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA