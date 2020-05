epa07496732 A patient is treated with moxibustion at the Hainan Boao Lecheng International medical Tourism Pilot Zone near Boao on Hainan Island, China, 10 April 2019. The Pilot Zone is the only one in China and enjoys nine preferential policies granted by the State Council, including carrying out stem cell clinical applications without central government permission. Moxibustion is a form of heat therapy in which dried plant materials are burned on or very near the surface of the skin. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE