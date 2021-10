Turism vulcanologic, în La Palma. Curioșii merg pe insula spaniolă să vadă cu ochii lor erupția vulcanului Cumbre Vieja

A group of onlookers and tourists take photos and watch the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in El Paso, La Palma, Spain, 03 October 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in the Montana Rajada mountains on 19 September. EPA-EFE/,Image: 636218767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia