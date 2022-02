An alert on Oschadbank website is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed for the illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 15, 2022. The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of being behind Friday's cyber-attack on dozens of official websites. Cyberattacks On Ukrainian Organizations, Kraków, Poland - 15 Feb 2022,Image: 662844101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia