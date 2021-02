epa01766280 A undetd handout image provided by Airbus showing a Turkish Airlines Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 in flight. Airbus reported 19 June 2009 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Airlines for seven Airbus A330 widebody aircraft. The order includes two of the increased take-off weight version of the A330-200, which offers an extended flying range of up to 7,200 nautical miles, and five A330-300s, the most cost-effective aircraft in its class. Turkish Airlines already operates 67 Airbus aircraft. EPA/AIRBUS/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY