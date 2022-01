17 November 2021, Hamburg: Books from the Specht Bismarck Library are seen on a shelf at the State and University Library during a press conference. The Nazi-looted collection was handed over to the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, including 118 books relating to the former Reich Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, copies of Bismarck letters, a song booklet and an old edition of "Simplicissimus". Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa