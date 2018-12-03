Oficialii celor de la Lokomotiv Moscova au confirmat decesul jucătorului de la echipa de tineret, mijlocaș ofensiv cu 3 meciuri în campionatul U21 în acest sezon.

Moartea acestuia e suspectă, iar poliția nu exclude ipoteza unei crime, potrivit GSP.

În Romania, un fotbalist român a murit, la doar 16 ani, în urma unui atac cerebral.

FC Lokomotiv is saddened to report that Loko U21 player Alexey Lomakin has died in Moscow. The investigation is on.

We are shocked by the tragedy. FC Lokomotiv would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alexey. pic.twitter.com/BHhokwtsOP

