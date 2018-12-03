MENIU CAUTĂ
Ziar > Ştiri > Stiri externe > Un fotbalist rus a fost găsit înghețat pe o stradă din Moscova. Anchetatorii iau în calcul ipoteza unei crime!
03 Dec. 2018 22:09

Un fotbalist rus a fost găsit înghețat pe o stradă din Moscova. Anchetatorii iau în calcul ipoteza unei crime!

Un fotbalist rus a fost găsit înghețat pe o stradă din Moscova. Anchetatorii iau în calcul ipoteza unei crime!
Distribuie

Alexei Lomakin, un jucător de doar 18 ani, de la echipa Lokomotiv Moscova, a fost găsit înghețat pe o stradă din capitala Rusiei, Moscova, după ce iesișe în oraș cu un prieten. Ulterior, rucscacul și telefonul său mobil au fost găsite într-un taxi.

Oficialii celor de la Lokomotiv Moscova au confirmat decesul jucătorului de la echipa de tineret, mijlocaș ofensiv cu 3 meciuri în campionatul U21 în acest sezon.

Moartea acestuia e suspectă, iar poliția nu exclude ipoteza unei crime, potrivit GSP.

În Romania, un fotbalist român a murit, la doar 16 ani, în urma unui atac cerebral.

Citește și:

REPORTAJ EXCLUSIV / Averea lui George Țucudean, cel mai bogat fotbalist român. Bunicul său are 12 afaceri în Arad

 

Citeşte şi

Loading...
Comentarii
← Inchide