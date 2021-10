epa09513398 French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the New Africa-France 2021 Summit in Montpellier, France, 08 October 2021. Macron is meeting with hundreds of African entrepreneurs, cultural leaders and young people at a special gathering in the southern French city of Montpellier, as part of France's efforts to engage in a new strategy toward Africa after decades of post-colonial tensions. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo