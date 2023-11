Yemeni coast guards search in the waters off the southern coastal city of Aden for the remains of a United Arab Emirates helicopter from the Saudi-led coalition backing government forces in Yemen after it crashed on June 13, 2016, killing both crew. The Gulf federation's military command, in a brief statement published by the official WAM news agency, did not specify the type of helicopter, nor the circumstances and location of the crash. But witnesses told AFP the aircraft came down in Aden, Yemen's second city from which Shiite Huthi rebels were driven out by government forces last July / Profimedia Images